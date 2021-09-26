Neetu Kapoor Attends Family Get-together With Randhir Kapoor, Babita; See Pics

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor on Saturday, attended a Kapoor family get-together with Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Jatin Sial, Kunal Kapoor among others in attendance. The family gathered to celebrate late Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neila Kapoor’s birthday. Jatin and Kunal took to their respective social media pages to share glimpses from the afternoon. In a picture, the family could be seen cheering for Neila Kapoor as she cuts her birthday cake.

In another picture, the entire family can be seen posing for a group picture. Neetu Kapoor could be seen wearing a chic animal printed shirt with brown pants. Sharing the picture, Jatin wrote, “A grand family get together, thanks neila aunty."

Kunal also shared pictures on his Instagram and wrote, “La Famiglia e Tutto (Family is Everything)"

Meanwhile, Neetu reposted a selfie with Jatin. The Potluck actor, who is late Rishi Kapoor’s cousin, wrote, “Bhabs and me." Neetu wrote, “Love you @jatinprithvirajkapoorsial."

On the work front, Neetu will be making a comeback to movies with Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Directed by Raj Mehta, the comedy will also star Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. YouTube star Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul will also play a pivotal part in the film.

