Neetu Kapoor Bids Farewell to Rishi Kapoor in Emotional Post, Ira Khan Shares Family Pic

Neetu Kapoor was not only Rishi Kapoor's life partner for about 40 years, but also his-co-star in several hit Bollywood movies. Their story began on the sets of a film, and ended when the actor breathed his last on April 30. The yesteryear actress bid a poignant farewell to her late husband on Instagram on Saturday. She posted a photo of Rishi and called it, "End of our story."

Read: 'End of Our Story': Wife Neetu Singh's Heartbreaking Farewell to Rishi Kapoor



Aamir Khan decked up in a suit for a movie night as Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Mrs Serial Killer made its debut on Netflix. The actor attended the virtual premiere of the film with his wife Kiran Rao and daughter Ira from his residence. Ira took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from their movie night. In the pictures, Aamir and Kiran were seen all dressed up for the occasion. Ira looked stunning in a yellow saree which she teamed with a red blouse.

Read: Aamir Khan Suits Up For Niece Zayn's Debut In Mrs Serial Killer; Ira Posts Adorable Family Pic

Former Indian actress, Zaira Wasim logged into her social media account to share a thoughtful note of empathy with her online family. The Dangal star spoke about how thoughtless and stupid jokes by social media trolls can impact one’s self-esteem and integrity.

Read: Zaira Wasim Condemns Trolls on Social Media, Says Not Everyone can Withstand Harsh Criticism

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has given a shout-out to the kids, whom she called, "little heroes" for staying indoors amid coronavirus lockdown in the country. Mira, a mother of two, daughter Misha and son Zain, took to Instagram, where she shared a note lauding children.

Read: Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Gives 'Shout-Out' To Kids For Staying Indoors Amid Lockdown

Following the lead of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo-Georgina Rodriguez and Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha among many others, Saif has now taken up the charge to give his son Taimur a nice haircut. His actress wife, Kareena took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of the duo, in the middle of their haircut session.

Read: Taimur is All Set to Get a Haircut by Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Pic

Follow @News18Movies for more