Neetu Kapoor Blocks Trolls Attacking Her For Moving On After Rishi's Death: 'They Want To See Crying Widow'

Neetu Kapoor opened up about dealing with trolls on Instagram. The veteran actress is among the most active yesteryear actresses on the platform. She often shares pictures and lately has been trying her hand on Instagram Reels as well. While her posts always bring a smile to the face, Neetu revealed that she faces her share of trolls on the platform.

In a recent interview, Neetu revealed that she comes across messages from trolls attacking her for moving on in life after her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor’s death. The actress said that she’s read comments such as ‘husband marr gaya, ye enjoy kar rahi hai (Her husband has died and she’s enjoying).’

Neetu said she just blocks such people on her timeline. Speaking with Film Companion, Neetu said, “I block the ones who troll me because you know thode hote hai beech mein ke ‘husband marr gaya, ye enjoy kar rahi hai (Her husband has died and she’s enjoying).’ They want to see that crying widow type, there is some section of people but I just block them. I say this is the way I want to be, this is the way I will be, this the way I will heal. Koi log ro ro ke heal karte hai, koi log khush ho ke heal karte hai (Some heal by crying, others heal by being happy). I can never forget my husband. He will be here (in my heart), with me, with my children, all our lives."

“Even today, when we meet for meals, half of the time we’re only discussing him. That’s how we miss him. Ranbir still has his picture on his screensaver. That’s the way we miss him but we don’t have to be sad to miss him. We can celebrate him, we can remember him for good times and what a great person he was," Neetu added.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, following which he underwent treatment in New York. He returned to India in 2019. He was hospitalised in April 2020 and on April 30, he passed away.

