Neetu Kapoor Calls Rishi Kapoor 'Worst' Dancer: His Legwork was Awful

Neetu Kapoor will be appearing on Indian Idol 12 for a special episode in which the contestants will be paying a tribute to late Rishi Kapoor. During the episode, Neetu also blessed judge Neha Kakkar and even gave her a ‘shaadi ka shagun’ after the singer tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh recently.

In a new promo which has been launched by the channel, Neetu is seen reacting to a special video clip that features her son Ranbir. The Sanju actor says that he was sent to learn classical music with his sister Riddhima when they were young but the coach said that he could not teach Ranbir as he was tone deaf. Riddhima says in the clip that her mom Neetu is the ‘Iron Lady’ of the family.

When Aditya Narayan says that Rishi Kapoor was a great dancer, Neetu contradicts him saying he danced only from waist-above and had awful leg movement. She recalled shooting Ek Main Aur Ek Tu song with Rishi and said that she wondered how bad a dancer he was at that time.

Neetu also says that Idol contestant Danish reminded him of Rishi as he had cute looks like him. The special Indian Idol 12 episode will air on Saturday at 9.30 pm.