Neetu Kapoor Calls Son Ranbir Kapoor Her Shakti Astra on His Birthday, Misses Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, the hero of the Astraverse, has turned 40 on Wednesday. Making his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s musical drama Saawariya, the actor went on to carve his name in the annals of Bollywood with highly-successful and critically acclaimed films such as Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Barfi, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Wake Up Sid and Raajneeti, to name a few.

To mark this special occasion, several celebs from the entertainment industry have wished the stellar actor on his special day. However, the most heartwarming wish came from Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor.

The veteran actress shared a cute picture on her Instagram handle in which the mother-son duo can be seen posing and laughing candidly for the camera. While Ranbir is looking snazzy in a blue shirt and striped white t-shirts and beige cargo pants, Neetu is looking evergreen in a yellow patterned suit. Along with the picture, Neetu also penned a heartfelt note where she expressed missing Rishi Kapoor a lot.

Her caption read, “This has been quite a milestone year for You for US !!! Miss your father as he would have been the happiest proudest im sure he is orchestrating from up there !!! Happy birthday love you the mostestttt rana. you are my Shakti Astra.”

Reacting to the beautiful post, many celebs and fans also took the opportunity to wish the Anjaana Anjaani actor on his special day. Singer Sophie Choudry wrote, “Happy Birthday RK”. Saba Pataudi commented, “Happy 40th Birthday Ranbir and you Neetu aunty Masha’Allah. Rishi uncle is right there beside you guys. He’s not missing out on the celebration”. Meanwhile, one of the fans wrote, “Awww love this picture. Happy 40th Ranbir”.

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor is reveling in the success of Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra where he starred opposite his wife and talented actress Alia Bhatt. The film also featured heavyweights from the entertainment like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Interestingly enough, Brahmastra has been one of the successful dark horses of Bollywood this year that has surpassed the downward trend of the industry at the Box Office.

