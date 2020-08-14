Neetu Kapoor ‘Can't Wait to Watch' Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt Starrer Sadak 2

Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The trailer of the film was released on August 12.

Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram profile to share the trailer of her film. “#Sadak2 Trailer Out Now...Three Streams, Three Stories. One Journey. Watch #Sadak2Trailer Out Now,” read the caption.

The trailer has received appreciation from the industry including one coming from Ranbir Kapoor’s mom, actress Neetu Kapoor. Sharing her thoughts, Neetu commented on her and wrote, “Looks interesting can’t wait to watch” with a heart emoticon and a thumbs up.

The film is produced by Vishesh Films and will be released on Disney + Hotstar on August 28. This is the first time Alia Bhatt is collaborating with Mahesh Bhatt and Puja Bhatt. The film is a sequel of Sanjay Dutt and Puja Bhatt’s 1991 Sadak. The film also marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as a director after a long time.