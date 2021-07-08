Neetu Kapoor Celebrates Birthday with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Nieces Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Also Attend

It is celebration time for the Kapoor family as Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor turns 63 today. The Kapoor clan decided to ring in the occasion a little early as they came together for a pre-birthday dinner. Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a few glimpses of the celebration on her Instagram Stories, she also shared a post to wish her mother. In the post, Neetu looks resplendent in a blue dress and is flanked by Riddhima and son Ranbir Kapoor. The post garnered many likes and comments.

Celebrities like Ayan Ali Bangash, Marc J Robinson and Ujjawala Raut wished the actress in the comment section. Going by Riddhima’s stories, the dinner looks like a fun-filled celebration with family and friends in attendance to wish the veteran actress.

In the pictures, one can see many guests including Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan. Members of the Kapoor family too attended the dinner. Babita Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Armaan Jain and wife Anissa Malhotra Jain, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and her daughter Samaira, Riddhima’s husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara, were some who were seen attending the pre-birthday festivities. Everyone seemed joyous and energetic as they gathered to wish the evergreen actress on her birthday. In one of the pictures all the ladies in the house pose for a picture together.

It is going to be a busy year for Neetu Kapoor as she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming project Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which is directed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta and stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. She started shooting for the film after the demise of her husband Rishi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious directorial project Brahmāstra alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles.

