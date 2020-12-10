Neetu Kapoor Confirms Testing Covid Positive

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor on Thursday confirmed that she is Covid positive. She added that she has self-quarantined and is following all safety measures.

She wrote on Instagram: "Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid-19 . All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care."

Kapoor was shooting in Chandigarh for the upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo when, on December 4, reports emerged that she along with co-star Varun Dhawan and the film's director Raj Mehta, had tested positive.

Subsequently, Varun had confirmed on social media that he had tested positive for coronavirus .

Shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo has reportedly been put on hold for now. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, who tested negative for Covid-19 .