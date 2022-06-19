Neetu Kapoor Dances to 'O Haseena Zulfonwali' As She Stands on Top of Car; Video Goes Viral

Neetu Kapoor has taken the internet by storm as a video of her dancing on the roof of a car has gone viral. The actress recently danced late actor Shammi Kapoor’s song on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. She was joined by co-judge Marzi Pestonji as they shook a leg together on the roof of a car.

Taking to Instagram, Colors TV posted a video in which Neetu was seen standing on the top of a red car with Marzi as the song played. Both Neetu and Marzi are judges on the show along with Nora Fatehi.

Neetu Kapoor will next be seen in Karan Johar’s production Jugjugg Jeeyo. Recently, Neetu spoke about her son Ranbir’s wedding with Alia Bhatt. The private affair took place in April in Ranbir’s Vastu apartment and was attended by their close friends and family members. During the promotion of Jugjugg Jeeyo, the actress talked about her son and shared how life has changed for her family post the wedding.

Talking to ETimes, she said, “I am the happiest, today. She has given him a lot of love and warmth. I feel the change in him. They look good together. I am very happy and feel lucky that Alia has come into our family. So, life has really changed and I am very content. Woh tension hota hai na, shaadi nahin hui, shaadi nahi hui. Ab shaadi ho gayi (There is always that tension that he isn’t married. Now he is).”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot this year after dating for almost five years. Their wedding was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, and Ayan Mukherji among other close friends and family members.

