Neetu Kapoor Dances to Ranbir's Song 'Ghagra', Watch Video

A video of Ranbir Kapoor's mother, actress Neetu Kapoor, is doing the rounds on social media. She is seen grooving to her son's hit track Ghagra from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and the short clip will surely leave you impressed.

The dance rehearsal video of Neetu was shared by choreographer Rajendra Singh, who is popularly known as Masterji on social media. While the original song from Ranbir's 2013 film saw him team up with Madhuri Dixit, Neetu can be seen winning over the internet with her impressive moves.

Take a look.

Meanwhile, the popular mother-son duo was snapped by paparazzi recently as Ranbir drove around in his new electric bike in the city.

Neetu suffered a tremendous personal loss in April, earlier this year as she lost her husband, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will be featuring in Brahmastra next, alongside Alia Bhatt. Alia and Ranbir are dating and are said to have developed liking for each other on their movie sets. Brahmastra-Part I, which does not have a release date yet, is the first installment of a trilogy.

On the other hand, he is also featuring in Shamshera, a YRF production and is also signed up for a Luv Ranjan film with Shraddha Kapoor.