Neetu Kapoor Dedicates This Pic of Dulha Ranbir Kapoor To Rishi Kapoor: 'Your Wish Has Been Fulfilled'

A day after Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt in an intimate ceremony at his Mumbai home, his mother Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a new picture from the wedding. The veteran actress dedicated the picture to her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor. In the picture, Ranbir was dressed in his ivory sherwani with a turban placed on his head while Neetu was seen wearing a colourful lehenga.

Sharing the picture of the dulhe raja, Neetu said that the post is dedicated to Rishi. She also hinted that it was his dream to see their son dress up like a groom. “This is dedicated to Kapoor Saab. Your wish has been fulfilled," she said.

Speaking with Bombay Times, Subhash Ghai revealed that months before Rishi’s demise, the veteran actor was planning Ranbir and Alia’s wedding. “I remember in January 2020, when I had gone to meet Rishi Kapoor at his home to invite him to receive ‘WWI Maestro award 2020’ at our annual convocation of Whistling Woods International. We had a long chat as good friends. He was so happy to share with me that they were planning his son Ranbir’s marriage with Alia in December 2020 in a big way," the filmmaker revealed.

“I am so happy that Ranbir and Alia are finally fulfilling his dream. I wish both a happy married life, the way I always did for Rishi and Neetu Kapoor,” the director added.

On Thursday, Alia and Ranbir got married in the presence of family and a few close friends. The guest list included Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and Akansha Ranjan, among others. Alia shared the first pictures from the wedding on Instagram and said that they tied the knot in the couple’s favourite spot — ‘the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship.’

“With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives," she said.

