Neetu Kapoor Drops Adorable Pic With Rishi Kapoor On His Birth Anniversary; Check Here

Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her late husband and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor’s 70th birth anniversary. On Sunday morning, the actress took to her official Instagram account and dropped an unseen throwback goofy picture remembering Rishi. In the picture, the husband-wife duo can be seen twinning in black as they flaunt their million-dollar smile for the lens. Rishi Kapoor also wore big goggles as Neetu kept her arm around his cheeks. In the caption, Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday” and dropped a red heart emoji.

Family, friends and fans were quick to shower love in the comment section. Neetu and Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section. Alia Batt’s mother Soni Razdan, Karan Kundrra, and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani followed her too.

Neetu Kapoor often talks about Rishi Kapoor and drops adorable throwback pictures with him on social media. Earlier this year, in a candid conversation with influencer Dolly Singh, Neetu remembered her wedding days and shared how there was a massive crowd at her wedding. “I fainted because there were too many people, and my husband was petrified of crowds, so before getting onto the horse he fainted. So he was having brandy. I was having brandy. So that’s how our wedding was, I was drunk when I was taking the pheras,” she had said.

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 after a long battle with leukemia.

Taking about Neetu Kapoor, she was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo along with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The comedy-drama was produced by Viacom18 Studios, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions whereas it was directed by Raj Mehta. The film gained positive reviews from all.

