Neetu Kapoor Extends Gratitude to the Ambani Family for Immeasurable Support During Rishi Kapoor's Treatment

Rishi Kapoor's wife and actor Neetu Kapoor has expressed gratitude towards the people who stood by the Kapoor family during the treatment of Rishi. In an Instagram post, Neetu has thanked the Ambani family for all the support they gave during Rishi's illness.

While calling it 'immeasurable love and support', Neetu has penned down a post alongside a picture of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. She thanked the Ambanis for the countless ways in which they stood beside the Kapoor family.

"For us, as a family, the last two years have been a long journey. There were good days, there were a couple of bad days too.. needless to say it was full of high emotion. But it’s a journey we would not have been been able to complete without the immeasurable love and support of the Ambani family," she wrote.





Neetu also mentioned how over the last seven months every member of the Ambani family went "above and beyond in every way possible" to care for Rishi and "ensure he experienced as little discomfort as possible".

"From ensuring he was medically attended to, to making frequent, personal visits to the hospital to shower him with love and attention, to even holding our hand and comforting us when WE were scared," she wrote, adding, "To Mukesh Bhai, Nita Bhabhi, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Isha - you have been our guardian angels on this long and trying experience - what we feel for you can not be measured. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your selfless, unending support and attention. We feel truly blessed to count you among our nearest and dearest."

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 after two long years of battle with leukaemia. Followed by a prayer meet at the Kapoor residence, his ashes were immersed in Mumbai's Banganga tank on Sunday.

