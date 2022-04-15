Neetu Kapoor Flaunts Her Mehendi As She Resumes Work After Ranbir-Alia Wedding

Neetu Kapoor is back to work after the wedding of her son Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt. On Friday, Neetu was snapped by paparazzi as she arrived on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. The veteran actress wore a black and golden outfit and looked absolutely stunning. The actress kept her make-up minimal and accessorised her look with a neckline. As she posed for the cameras, Neetu Kapoor also flaunted her mehendi.

The premiere of Dance Deewane Juniors will mark Neetu Kapoor’s first on-screen presence after her son Ranbir and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. The two actors tied the knot on April 14 at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance. Social media is flooded with pictures and videos from the duo’s fairy tale wedding. Earlier, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of her Mehendi with ‘Rishi’ written on her palm. The beautiful heena design had flowers and a peacock on it. She also shared a series of adorable pictures from Ranbir and Alia’s wedding day and wrote, “My world.” In another picture, Neetu Kapoor was seen posing with Ranbir Kapoor as he dressed as the groom. “This is dedicated to kapoor Saab your wish has has been fulfilled,” she wrote. Amid all this, During a recent interaction with the paparazzi, Neetu Kapoor was asked about Ranbir and Alia’s reception. To this, the actress mentioned that no wedding reception has been planned and said, “It’s done, it’s all done.” She even asked the paps to ‘go and sleep’ peacefully.

Talking about the show Dance Deewane Juniors, it is hosted by actress Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji along with Neetu Kapoor. The dance reality show is hosted by Karan Kundrra.

