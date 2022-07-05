Neetu Kapoor Goes 'Nahi' When Paparazzi Ask If She's Going To London To Meet 'Bahu Rani' Alia Bhatt; Watch

Neetu Kapoor is flying off to London but not to meet her bahu, Alia Bhatt. The Jugjugg Jeeyo star was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Tuesday, heading to board her flight out of the country. The actress had a big smile when she spotted the paparazzi approaching her and even chatted a bit before she headed for her flight.

When the paparazzi caught up with her, a cameraman asked her if she was off to spend time with Alia. Neetu replied with a big ‘nahi (no)’ and said that she was travelling to London to spend time with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. “Meri beti wahaan hai (My daughter is there),” she informed the cameramen.

Asked if she is meeting Alia as well, Neetu revealed, “Bahu, I think wo kahin shooting ke liye gaye hai (I think she’s shooting somewhere).” For the unversed, Alia was in London for a few weeks where she was shooting for her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot. The actress recently revealed that she is in Portugal now.

Last week, the mom-to-be shared pictures from her serene walk in a park. The actress was seen spending some time by herself before she resumed filming. “Nothing a walk with yourself can’t fix,” she captioned the happy pictures. Alia has been making the headlines for her personal and professional Alia is lately in the spotlight after she announced that she is pregnant. She surprised fans last month by revealing that she and Ranbir Kapoor are going to be embracing parenthood soon.

Meanwhile, Neetu is fresh off the success of her comeback film Jugjugg Jeeyo. The veteran actress received positive reviews for her performance in the movie. The film is also doing impressive business at the box office. The film starred Neetu with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.