Neetu Kapoor Has Nickname for Alia Bhatt's Sister Shaheen and It's Really Cute

Neetu Kapoor was seen bonding with Alia Bhatt's elder sister Shaheen on social media recently. Neetu commented on a selfie of Shaheen and revealed her nickname for the young woman.

On Thursday, Shaheen posted a selfie on Instagram and wrote, "Put on some lipstick and pull yourself together." Reacting to the picture, Neetu wrote, "So pretty Shahji."

Alia and Neetu Kapoor's son, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor have been dating each other for close to two years now. Alia is very close to Ranbir's family and is often spotted on Kapoor family gatherings as well. Recently, she joined them during Raksha Bandha celebrations.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia's Brahmastra- Part I is said to resume shooting in October at Film City in Mumbai. It is said that some portions of the fantasy film are remaining and will be shot with Ranbir, Alia, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie's release date may now be shifted to Summer 2021 as chances of it meeting its December release date seem slim.

Alia also announced the premiere date of her digital release Sadak 2 with a new movie poster on Thursday. The Mahesh Bhatt directorial also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

Sadak 2 arrives on August 28 on Disney+ Hotstar.