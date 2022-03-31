Neetu Kapoor Has THIS Reaction When Paparazzi Asked ‘Bahu Kab Aa Rahi Hai Ghar’; Fan Says ‘Upar Wale Ko Pata Hai’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the much-talked-about couples in Bollywood. While rumours have been swirling around the duo’s wedding. On Thursday afternoon, Ranbir’s mom and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor was snapped by the paparazzi and was asked when will she welcome their Bahu (Daughter-in-law) at home.

In a viral video, Neetu Kapoor is seen looking gorgeous dressed up in a yellow floral print dress and a denim jacket as she walks her way to her car. On the way, the paparazzi ask her, “Madamji Bahu kab aa rahi hai ghar,” to which she responded by looking up in the sky and slightly raising her hands to pray, and passed a sweet smile. It seems like the ‘Rockstar’ actor’s mom is also praying to get her son married to Alia soon.

As soon as the video hit the photo-sharing platform scores of fans chimed into the comments section. While one wrote, “one of the sweetest ladies in this film industry with zero haters," another social media user chimed in joking, “Upar wale ko pata hai 😂 (god knows)."

Another social media user quipped saying, “Jb beta layega 😂😂 (Whenever son will bring her)."

There are several rumours swirling around Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding date. Recently, the duo was spotted with designer Bina Kanan. Pictures of them shopping have surfaced in the past, leading fans to speculate that both are about to share some exciting news. For the past year, there has been a lot of talk about their marriage. There has been no reaction from neither Bhatts nor Kapoors about when the two will exchange vows. However, Ranbir has spoken out about the marriage and stated that it would happen soon.

In a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor responded to a question about his wedding date. He stated that he and Alia are eager to marry and will soon tie the knot. When asked about the wedding date, he stated, “I am not bitten by the mad dog that I would announce the date to the media, but I can tell you that. Alia and I are both planning to marry. I’m hoping it happens soon."

According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are planning to marry in December 2022 after getting engaged in April.

Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have completed the final schedule of director Ayan Mukerji’s much-anticipated film Brahmastra. Ranbir is currently promoting his father Rishi Kapoor’s most recent film, Sharmaji Namkeen.

