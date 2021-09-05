Neetu Kapoor Hosts Celebration Remembering Rishi Kapoor; Shatrughan Sinha, David Dhawan, Randhir Kapoor Attend

4th September marked late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor’s 69th birth anniversary. The actor had passed away on April 30, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Kapoor is survived by his wife, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, as well as children Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor. On Saturday night, Neetu Kapoor threw a gorgeous party remembering the late actor, and invited his family members and close friends. His brother actor Randhir Kapoor, filmmakers David Dhawan and Rumi Jafry, as well as actor Shatrughan Sinha were among the guests of the party.

The actress shared a bunch of pictures from the party on her Instagram stories. She thanked Rumi Jafry and his wife, designer Hanan Jafry from bringing a cardboard cut-out of the late actor. She wrote, “Thank you @rumijafry and @hananjafry for celebrating his birthday. You both are all heart."

She also shared a picture of a board that said ‘Remembering Chintuji.’ Apart from that, she shared a photo of the birthday cake, which included some of his favourite items including a bottle of whiskey, a guitar, a CD of his hit songs, the Twitter logo, a bowl of mutton curry and Nag Champa incense sticks. The cake had ‘Happy Birthday Chintuji’ written on it.

She also shared a video of everyone singing ‘Happy birthday to Rishi Kapoor.’

On his tribute, Neetu Kapoor had penned a heartfelt tribute for the late actor on Instagram. She wrote, “I learnt a lot from Rishi Ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC .. how we celebrated when his blood counts were high .. we dined shopped laughed .. in his lows we just stayed home watched tv ordered in amazing food n still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better .. hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today !!! I can picture him how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday !! I’m sure he is celebrating with his family up there Happy birthday Kapoor Saab."

Meanwhile, on his birth anniversary the poster of his last film Sharmaji Namkeen was released. On the other hand, Neetu will be making a comeback to movies with Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

