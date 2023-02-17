The Bollywood industry painted the town red with their mushy moments this Valentine’s Day. Celebrities shelled out major couple goals as they dropped pictures and videos with their partners, celebrating the day of love in their unique way. Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor was also among the many B-town stars who delved into the festivities of Valentine’s Day. The Do Dooni Chaar actress, who is fairly active on social media, treated fans to a throwback picture of her “Valentine World” that featured her kids - Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor, along with their respective spouses aka Alia Bhatt and Bharat Sahani. Dropping the happy family picture on Instagram, Neetu captioned her post: “My Valentine World.” She added four red heart emojis to her post.

The perfect fam-jam moment captured all four members dressed in black outfits. Ranbir and Alia were spotted at the far right of the frame. While the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress sported a subtle smile, leaning on her beau; Ranbir showed his goofy personality by giving out a funny expression, holding a “drunk” banner and a wine glass in his hands.

Neetu’s banner read, “Too perfect for resolutions,” while Riddhima standing beside her flaunted her perfect pout. Riddhima’s businessman-husband Bharat appeared to deliberately photobomb the picture from behind as he raised his hand, with a joyous smile on his face.

The group photo quickly drew social media users’ attention. Bollywood buffs dropped multiple reactions in the comments. “Best people! Love you all,” gushed one user. “You have a lovely World!! Wish all of you happiness and good health," quipped another. There was also another section of people who trolled the celebrity family, calling them “drunkards.” Others slammed the Kapoor family for prioritising western culture over Indian traditions.

“Why do you Bollywood people follow foreign culture so much???? For people in love, every day is Valentine’s Day. Sometimes enjoy Indian culture too. You will like it,” criticised one user. “A family of drunkards,” remarked another.

Neetu recently became a grandmother to Ranbir and Alia’s little daughter, Raha. Neetu often shares adorable pictures with her family members on Instagram. Not so long ago, she shared a throwback snap with her late husband-actor Rishi Kapoor, along with Ranbir and Riddhima during their younger days.

