Neetu Kapoor Is Ready For Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding And This Video Is Proof. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will reportedly get married sometime this week. With reports continuing to speculate about their wedding date, Neetu Kapoor is staying tight-lipped. Although she’s already made several public appearances since the rumours of the wedding began gaining traction, Neetu is refusing to confirm. However, a new video has now surfaced online, showing that regardless of the wedding date, Neetu is already in the wedding spirit.

The actress is one of the judges on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors. A new promo from the show was released online and it featured the actress exchanging the traditional Punjabi wedding folk ‘boliya’ (couplets) with the show’s Punjabi host Karan Kundrra. The couplets are usually heard at Punjabi sangeet ceremonies. Gauging by how well she knows the boliyas and her enthusiasm, there is no doubt that the soon-to-be Alia’s mother-in-law is going to have a ball at the wedding!

As per reports, Ranbir and Alia are getting married on April 14. The wedding is reportedly taking place at Ranbir’s Bandra residence, Vaastu. Videos from his home, the RK house in Chembur, the RK Studios and Krishna Raj Kapoor bungalow have been decked up ahead of the wedding. Paparazzi also shared videos in which Ranbir’s house was being covered by massive drapes for privacy reasons.

HT City reported that a small baraat procession will leave for Ranbir-Alia’s wedding venue on April 14 in the afternoon. The nuptials will last till the evening. Ahead of the wedding, the couple will host the Mehendi ceremony, followed by the Haldi ceremony on April 13 and the first half of April 14, respectively. All the events are said to be strictly private with only family members and close friends in attendance. Ranbir’s best friend, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, is said to be on the guest list. IndiaToday.in has also reported that the couple plans on hosting two wedding receptions.

