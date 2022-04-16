Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar Dance On Dholida On the Sets of Hunarbaaz Post Ranbir- Alia’s Wedding, Watch

The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding might have been over, but we are still not over it. Fans are just as eager to get more glimpses from this Wedding of the Year, one that everyone had been waiting for years now. Looks like the effects are to die down even for the celebs who were a part of it. This was quite visible during Hunarbaaz’s finale where Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor, and Baraati Karan Johar danced to Dholida on the stage as Parineeti Chopra cheered the two.

Both Neetu Kapoor and KJo were having the ‘jashn’ of Ranbir and Alia’s wedding. They set the stage on fire as they danced on Dholida and nailed the hookstep. Parineeti Chopra, who was seated, cheered them on. The caption for the video read, “Ranbir aur Alia ki shaadi ka celebration banaayega Grand Finale ke utsav ko aur bhi khaas!Dekhiyega zaroor, #Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan #GrandFinale, aaj raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par.” See the video here:

Incidentally, this was also one of the songs on which Neetu Kapoor and her dance squad performed on. It was a surprise performance for Ranbir and Alia. They also danced to Tenu Leke Main Jawangaa, Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna and Cutiepie. During the pre-wedding festivities, Alia and Karan Johar also danced on Radha.

On the show, Neetu also thanked Karan Johar for the new phase of her life and said, “For this new phase jo mera abhi aaya hai 2-3 saal se, iska responsible ek aadmi hai, aur woh hai Karan Johar! I will never ever forget, mere marte dum tak, ki main kabhi bhi ye mukaam pe nahi aati agar ye Karan nahi hota. He picked me up, and I love you for that, Karan!”

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor also revealed why the wedding was kept a secret. Talking to us, she said, “I believe a celebrity should not be completely accessible and that is one of the reasons Ranbir doesn’t like to be on social media. He doesn’t like to make dancing videos on social media and attract people. The audience can watch him in theatres and give their views. He believes that there should be a mystery around an actor. Also, he likes certain things to be private and one of them is his personal life and we all should respect it."

