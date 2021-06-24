Neetu Kapoor Looks Stunning in Her ‘Blue-tiful’ Outfit, See Pics

Actress Neetu Kapoor has shared a carousel of stunning pictures of herself. She is wearing a blue Indian dress which includes a beautifully embroidered kurta, a stunning frill work dupatta and a gorgeous lower. To break the monotony of blue, she has completed her look with a pair of golden footwear.

The actress had worn this gorgeous attire for the dance reality show,Super Dance 4. Off late,Neetu has been visiting the sets of quite a few reality shows as a special guest. She had previously been to the sets of singing reality show Indian Idol 12.

Many of her fans and well-wishers have generously complimented her on the outfit. A bunch of users have also referred to her as a timeless beauty. Neetu’ daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and famous designer Abu Jani have dropped red hearts in the comments section.

Previously, the actress had shared a behind-the-scenes reel of the same outfit. In the first half of the video, she had given a glimpse of how she looked whilegetting her hair and make up done in a robe and in the second half, she showed her complete look after everything was done.

This clip went viral on Instagram and received comments from actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda, actresses Kiara Advani, Sonali Bendre, and Soni Razdan. Top fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla also dropped their reaction to the post in the comments. The reel has already crossed the one million benchmark on Instagram.

Neetu will soon make her comeback in movies as well, as she is all set to feature on Raj Mehta's romantic dramaJug Jugg Jeeyo. The moviestars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul. The upcoming film is being bankrolled by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar.

