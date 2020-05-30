Neetu Kapoor Marks One Month of Rishi Kapoor's Death with Throwback Photo and Tearful Song

It's been a month since the Hindi film industry lost Rishi Kapoor to cancer. The actor passed away on April 30 after suffering from leukemia for two years. His wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima remembered the actor with posts on social media.

Neetu dedicated Gracie Fields' song Wish Me Luck As You Wave Me Goodbye to her late husband , along with an old picture of the couple twinning in blue. "Cheerio, here I go on my way, With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye, Give me a smile, I can keep for a while, In my heart while I'm away," she quoted these lines from the song.

Riddhima reacted to the post with several heart emojis. Soni Razdan commented, "So lovely", along with several heart emojis. Sussanne Khan wrote, "Such a beautiful poem and an even more beautiful love story."

Riddhima, who has been posting throwback photos of her father almost every day in this one month, shared some family snaps in her Instagram stories. She also shared a post quoting 'A Great Soul' by Maya Angelou, "'A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again.' We love you Papa."

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 30. The actor was battling leukemia for the past two years and underwent treatment for it in New York for almost a year. Many members of the extended Kapoor family turned up to support Neetu and son Ranbir at the time of their loss. Actress Alia Bhatt and actor Abhishek Bachchan too attended the funeral.

Follow @News18Movies for more