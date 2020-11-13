Neetu Kapoor Misses Rishi Kapoor as She Resumes Work Several Months After Actor's Death

Neetu Kapoor is going back in front of the camera after a long break. The actress has resumed work after actor husband Rishi Kapoor's death and also a long break due to the COVID-19 lockdown. She shared an update with her fans on social media as she prepared to take a flight to the shooting location with her co-stars.

In the photo, Neetu is seen with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Kohli. Neetu said she was scared of taking her first flight post Covid-19 . She said misses her late husband, and thanked her children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for encouraging her to get back to work.

"My first flight, in these scary times !! Nervousss for this journey !! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. #JugJugJiyo. P.S. - We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture," she posted.

The movie is tentatively titled as Jug Jug Jiyo, helmed by Raj Mehta. The team travelled to Chandigarh for the shoot. A day before, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni jetted back to Delhi after her almost 6-month stay in Mumbai post her father's death.