Neetu Kapoor Mourns Rajiv Kapoor's Demise with Emotional Tribute on Social Media

Neetu Kapoor has mourned the demise of her brother-in-law, veteran actor Rajiv Kapoor who passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack. Rajiv was 58. As per reports, he suffered a heart attack, following which he was rushed to the hospital.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu, who is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo, shared an old picture of Rajiv and simply wrote, "Rest in peace."

Rajiv Kapoor had made his acting debut in Ek Jaan Hain Hum in 1983. He played the leading role in his father Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture Ram Teri Ganga Maili in 1985. He acted in several other films with the most notable being Aasmaan (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985) and Hum To Chale Pardes (1988). He made his last film appearance in Zimmedaar in 1990. In 1997, he tried his hand at direction with the Rishi Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit starrer "Prem Granth", produced under the RK Films banner. Dealing with the subject of rape and its social stigma, the film failed to create any magic at the box office. Rajiv's elder brother Rishi Kapoor passed away last year after battling cancer.

Rajiv Kapoor's last public appearance was during the Kapoors' annual Christmas lunch which was started by late actor Shashi Kapoor and wife Jennifer Kendel. Despite the Covid-19 constraints, Shashi and Jennifer's sons, Kunal and Karan Kapoor kept up with their tradition and hosted a family lunch that was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra among others.