Neetu Kapoor Nails ‘TikTok Thingy’ with Granddaughter, Wins Hearts Online

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor has taken the internet by storm after posting a video clip in which she and her granddaughter can be seen nailing the ‘TikTok thingy.’ In a post that she has shared on Instagram, the doting grandmum can be seen copying some moves that are being done by her granddaughter Samara.

The video was posted alongside the caption, “Sam insisted to do some tik tok thingy had no clue just followed to please her sometimes you gotta do things to make your loved ones happy #samstories #totalconfusion.”

Neetu who is a frequent Instagrammer often posts a lot of pictures and videos featuring granddaughter Samara and son Ranbir Kapoor.

On Valentine’s Day, the Do Dooni Chaar actor had shared an adorable selfie featuring daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son Ranbir and granddaughter Samara. The photo which has been clicked by Riddhima has Samara leaning on her, while Ranbir can be seen standing behind them.

The Rockstar actor can be seen sporting a black t-shirt and a beanie while Riddhima seems to have sported a no makeup look.

The photo was captioned by Neetu as, “Heart Happiness my valentines.”

