Neetu Kapoor Pays Tribute to Late Rishi Kapoor on His 69th Birth Anniversary

Actress Neetu Kapoor has remembered her late husband Rishi Kapoor on the occasion of his 69th birth anniversary. The actress shared a happy photo of the twohaving a good time while exploring the streets of a foreign country. Through her heartfelt post, the actress has recalled how she and Rishi spent his last few traumatic years in New York City, where he was undergoing treatment for leukemia. Neetu also described how the duo would deal with good days and bad days during their time in America.

She wrote, “I learnt a lot from Rishi Ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC .. how we celebrated when his blood counts were high .. we dined shopped laughed .. in his lows we just stayed home watched tv ordered in amazing food n still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better .. hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today !!! I can picture him how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday !! I’m sure he is celebrating with his family up there Happy birthday Kapoor Saab."

In the photo that has been shared, both Rishi and Neetu are dressed in casual attire. Rishi is wearing a blue t-shirt with a pair of denim shorts. He has completed his look with a pair of sunglasses, hat and sling bag. Neetu, on the other hand, has worn a yellow top with a pair of beige shorts and stylish sunglasses. She has completed her look with a sling bag and a printed scarf.

The post has received lots of love from the late actor’s fans. Neetu’s friends from the industry includingSoni Razdan, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey andEkta Kapoor have also reacted to her love-filled post.

Meanwhile, on his birth anniversary the poster of his last film Sharmaji Namkeen was released. On the other hand, Neetu will be making a comeback to movies with Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

