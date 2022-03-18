Neetu Kapoor Posts Old Video of Rishi Kapoor from Raj Kapoor's Holi Party: 'When We Were Complete'

The Kapoor Khandaan is known for living life king size in the truest sense of the term. Apart from their contribution to Indian cinema, the family was also known for throwing some of the biggest Holi parties over the decades. The grandeur with which they celebrated the festival is known to one and all. Today, on the occasion of Holi, Neetu Kapoor shared a priceless video from one of Raj Kapoor’s ‘wild’ Holi parties at the iconic RK Studios.

In the video, a few actors are seen jumping into a pool of colours, laughing and enjoying themselves. One can spot Raj Kapoor with his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor and brother Shammi Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor is also seen holding a young Ranbir Kapoor in her arms, while Rishi Kapoor danced with the crowd. Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neila Devi is also seen in the video. Sharing the video, Neetu wrote, “When we were complete when there was love warmth. Happy Holi.”

Advertisement

See the post here:

Many celebs commented on the post. Sanjay Kapoor remembered being a part of the party and wrote, “Beautiful memories I was there too.” Manish Malhotra and Warda Khan Nadiadwala dropped heart emojis, and Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi commented, “Happy Holi….! To you n your loved ones . Stay safe .” Karisma Kapoor also shared a black-and-white picture from her childhood, where she can be seen celebrating the festival with her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor. She captioned it, “Happy Holi From mine to yours.”

Neetu Kapoor and her family were recently at a special screening of Rishi Kapor’s last film, Sharmaji Namkeen. In a special video, Ranbir Kapoor had shared why the film is so special to him, and that the movie being his father’s last film is not the only reason. He shared how close the film was to the late actor and urged his fans to shower the film with as much love as he had to the actor.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.