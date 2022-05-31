Neetu Kapoor Reacts to Paps Being Upset About Ranbir-Alia's Low-key Wedding: 'Will Host...'

Everyone waited for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding with great enthusiasm. Even before the wedding rumours started doing rounds, fans speculated it to be a grand star-studded affair. However, nothing happened as fans speculated. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14. While fans were disheartened by the private affair, the paparazzi were disappointed too. One of the paparazzi expressed his disappointment days after Ranbir and Alia’s wedding. Now, in a recent interview, Neetu Kapoor has reacted to the displeasure of the paparazzi, Viral Bhayani, for not having a reception for Alia and Ranbir.

Neetu Kapoor, recently gave an interview to India Today while promoting her upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo. When asked about the paparazzi’s demand for a grand reception for her son’s wedding, Neetu Kapoor said, “Oh, I want to have a social reception for Viral. I don’t like it when anyone is upset. I will host a special reception only for him and have him on stage also, but I don’t want him to be unhappy. This was just a quick wedding and hence we couldn’t do much. If it was left to me, I would have done it with grandeur and called everyone.”

Neetu Kapoor is making a comeback on the big screens after a decade-long break. The actress is really excited about her upcoming film, Jugjugg Jeeyo, but wants to take things slow. Neetu Kapoor revealed, “I am very excited and nervous. I think I will take it slow and see what I can do. I have not worked in so many years, so I have to see what I can do. I will take it gradually and take each day as it comes.”

Meanwhile, the Do Dooni Char actress is currently judging the dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors. Apart from that, Neetu Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Jugjugg Jeeyo starring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 24.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.