Neetu Kapoor Recalls Having Broken Up with Rishi Kapoor During Jhootha Kahin Ka Song Shoot

Neetu Kapoor has posted a rare video of her and Rishi Kapoor narrating the same incident of being in a fight during a song shoot of Jhootha Kahin Ka (1979). The co-stars had broken up and were not speaking to each other during the fopur days of the shoot, but continued to look happy for the cameras.

The actress narrated the incident during her recent Indian Idol 12 appearance. She posted a video clip of her narrating the incident, alongwith an older video of her late husband talking about the same thing at an event several years ago.

In the video, Rishi describes that when the song was beng picturised, Neetu and he were not on talking terms. It took fours days to shoot the song. “But when you seen on the screen, it seems we were deeply in love," he said.

While narrating the same incident on Indian Idol 12, Neetu said, “In the Jhootha Kahi Ka song Jeevan Ke Har Mod Pe, we were singing and dancing and looking rather happy. But actually we had broken up. I used to cry in the makeup room, my doctor used to visit me, I was being given injections. And in front of the camera were were all excited and happy."

During her visit to Indian Idol 12, Neetu also recalled how her husband professed love to her in a unique way. She also revealed that before they got into a relationship, she used to help Rishi impress other girls! “I was Rishi’s wing-woman and always helping him in impressing girls until we started dating. Rishi found me very cute and sweet and we used to call each other Bob,” she said. She added that it was actually through a telegram that he confessed his feelings for her.