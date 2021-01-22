Neetu Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor on Their Wedding Anniversary, Narendra Chanchal Passes Away

Neetu Kapoor shared a compilation of video clips featuring late Rishi Kapoor and shared that it would have been 41 years of their married life on Friday.

Read: Mouni Roy Gifted a Doll That 'Looks Like Her', Calls it a Thoughtful Present

Also read: Gigi Hadid Finally Reveals Name of Four Month Old Daughter

In another news, the king of devotional songs, Narendra Chanchal passed away aged 80. His demise was mourned by PM Narendra Modi as well.

Read: Arpita Khan Shares Adorable Video of Salman Khan Dancing with Baby Ayat in His Arms

Also read: Irrfan's Finish Line Came Too Soon, But He Played Well: Wife Sutapa Sikdar

Also, In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Kehkesha Amrin reveals that her inspiration to pursue civil services as a career came from Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham.

Read: Bigg Boss 14: Here's How Jasmin Bhasin Cheered for Aly Goni

Also read: Happy Birthday Namrata Shirodkar: Here's Looking at Her Adorable Family Moments

Scroll through for more news and highlights of the day from entertainment and lifestyle world.

Actress Neetu Kapoor shared a social media post in the memory of her late husband Rishi Kapoor on their 41st wedding anniversary on Friday. Neetu shared a video on Instagram which comprises a collage of scenes from different films featuring the two of them in their younger days as well as recent years.

Read: Neetu Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor on 41st Wedding Anniversary

Narendra Chanchal's death has left many saddened. PM Narendra Modi, Lata Mangeshkar and Daler Mehndi mourned his demise on social media.

Read: PM Narendra Modi, Lata Mangeshkar, Daler Mehndi Mourn Narendra Chanchal's Demise

Amitabh Bachchan will be appearing on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 for Karamveer Special episode featuring Kargil War heroes on Friday. Post this, it will be end of this season. Meanwhile, Kehkesha Amrin from Jharkhand won Rs 12.50 lakh on the show as she became the last contestant to appear on the hot seat.

Kehkesha revealed that she is an IAS aspirant and also shared that after watching Big B starrer Sooryavansham, she wanted to enter civil services.

Read: KBC 12: 'Sooryavansham' Inspired Kehkesha Amrin to Become IAS Officer, Big B Elated

Priyanka Chopra recalled her first impression of Nick Jonas while doing a virtual tour for her upcoming memoir Unfinished.

Read: Priyanka Chopra was 'Shocked' on First Meeting Nick Jonas, Here's Why

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated movie Pathan has grabbed the headlines once again. This time for an alleged scuffle that took place on the sets of the Yash Raj Films' production. As per a report in SpotboyE, a scuffle broke out between director Siddharth Anand and his assistant director recently. This has also worried SRK about women crew's safety on the movie sets.

Read: Pathan: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Siddharth Anand, AD; Shah Rukh 'Worried' About Women on Set

Check back tomorrow form more news and updates from the world of films and fashion.