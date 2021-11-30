Neetu Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor With Priceless Throwback Pic; Daughter Riddhima Is All Hearts

One cannot deny the best throwbacks of Bollywood’s Kapoor clan are treasured on Neetu Kapoor’s social media page. The veteran actress in particular continues to live the legacy of her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, through rare throwbacks and precious anecdotes. Today happens to be one of those days when Neetu decided to “just” treat fans with a lovely blast from the past.

A very happy still shows Neetu and Rishi, in their 20s, posing for the camera. The duo is smiling ear-to-ear as they sit on a motorcycle for a shoot. One has to talk about the style statements made by the veteran stars. Neetu keeps it stylish in a red full-length dungaree worn over a collared shirt. Rishi, on the other hand, nails the blue-on-blue look - a round-neck tee and flared bottoms. Neetu has tied her ponytail with a scarf while Rishi has added a blue cap to his look.

The throwback pic received a whole lot of love from many people including Neetu and Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who dropped a series of red heart emojis on the photo.

Neetu’s Instagram vault is a heartwarming collection of her fond and favourite moments with Rishi. The couple, who dated for a few years before getting married, resonated with their fans across generations for their strong support for each other. Rishi, Bollywood’s first chocolate boy, also fondly referred to as Chintu Ji, passed away last year after a prolonged battle with leukemia.

On Rishi’s birth anniversary on September 4 this year, Neetu shared an adorable photo with him. Wishing “Kapoor Saab” a happy birthday, the actress remembered how much she learnt from her husband during the time he was undergoing treatment in New York. She remembered “how we celebrated when his blood counts were high, we dined, shopped, laughed” during the few traumatic years.

Neetu will return to the big screen with the upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Rishi’s last screen outing was ‘The Body’. He died before he could complete the shooting for the film, Sharmaji Namkeen. Paresh Rawal has agreed to step in the shoes of Rishi in the film directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia. The light-hearted, coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old-man is backed by Excel Entertainment and MacGuffin Pictures.

