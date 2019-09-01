Neetu Kapoor Says Ranbir was in Tears and Denial When He Learnt Rishi Kapoor had Cancer

At first, when Rishi Kapoor informed that he will be moving to New York, the actor denied having cancer. It was months later that his family confirmed that the actor was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer. Since then, it has been over ten months that Rishi, accompanied by his wife Neetu Kapoor, is staying in NYC. At present, he is on a road to recovery and it is being reported that Rishi and Neetu may return to India early September.

All this while, their actor-son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have been there with them as a pillar of strength. However, initially, it took some time for Ranbir to grasp the news of Rishi's cancer.

Recently, when Neetu was asked about Ranbir's reaction to the news of Rishi's health, she told that the actor was in tears and denial. "Ranbir came and I told him 'There's something I want to tell you.' I told him what happened, he had tears in his eyes. He was in denial for an hour or so. He composed himself and said 'Let's deal with it'," DNA India quoted Neetu as saying.

Further, she shared that Ranbir dropped everything and rushed to Delhi and all three of them headed to New York together to immediately start the treatment.

Likewise, earlier opening up about his illness and moving to New York, the actor said that there was no time for a reaction as his son Ranbir immediately flew with him to New York. "There was no time to react. I was shooting in Delhi. I was on the sixth-day shoot of a new film when my son (Ranbir Kapoor) and a close family associate came to Delhi, spoke to my producers and explained the problem. By evening, they got me to Mumbai and soon after, they flew me to New York. I had no time to react or introspect. My son literally forced me into the aircraft and flew here with me. The acceptance comes gradually," Times of India quoted the actor as saying.

Meanwhile, a slew of family, friends, celebrities from across film and business world have shown up every other day by Rishi's side to keep him happy and entertained. These included Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt and Anupam Kher among others.

