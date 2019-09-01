Neetu Kapoor Reveals Ranbir's Reaction to Rishi Fighting Cancer, Nagarjuna Celebrates Birthday in Style

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer last year. Since then, his son Ranbir has been there as a pillar of strength. However, initially, it took some time for Ranbir to grasp the news of Rishi's cancer, revealed Neetu Kapoor.

In another news, On Nagarjuna's 60th birthday, the Akkineni family was seen having a good time with each other as they danced their hearts out on songs like We Will Rock You by Queen and many other songs.

Also, while Zareen Khan faced online criticism for sharing a picture that revealed she had stretch marks in her stomach area, Anushka Sharma penned a note on Instagram in support of the Veer actress.

At first, when Rishi Kapoor informed that he will be moving to New York, the actor denied having cancer. It was months later that his family confirmed that the actor was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer. Recently, when Neetu was asked about Ranbir's reaction to the news of Rishi's health, she told that the actor was in tears and denial.

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni turned a year older on August 29. The actor flew to Spain with his family, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni and Akhil, and some of his close friends to ring in his 60th birthday. Pictures from the celebration are up on the social media giving fans some major family goals.

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan faced online bullying recently for flaunting her stretchmarks in pictures that the actress shared from Rajasthan. Post getting trolled and body shamed by a large section of social media users, Zareen wrote a powerful note, promoting body positivity and drew support from Anushka Sharma.

Family, privacy and happiness are what Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian's Hawaiian wedding was all about. The wedding organised by the couple's family and staff was nothing short of being a spectacular and memorable event. With choicest of Hawaiian delicacies, laughs and dance, the ceremonies were quite a private affair and the pictures are the proof.

Taimur Ali Khan was seen sitting down on a treadmill as Kareena Kapoor practiced Yoga. The adorable video is now going viral on social media.

