Neetu Kapoor Reveals Why Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding Was Kept Secret: 'Ranbir Doesn't Like...'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate wedding ceremony at their Vastu home, in Bandra, Mumbai. Pictures from their fairytale wedding have been trending on social media ever since. On Friday, Neetu Kapoor shared a stunning family portrait with newlyweds, flanked by the Kapoors and the Bhatts. Seen in the photograph were Neetu, Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, along with Alia and Ranbir in one frame.

Just before the wedding, there were a lot of speculations regarding the date and the venue. Both the families were tight-lipped and there was hardly any information available. In an exclusive interview with News18.com, Neetu reveals that the reason behind the secrecy was because his son Ranbir likes to have a mystery around him, “I believe a celebrity should not be completely accessible and that is one of the reasons Ranbir doesn’t like to be on social media. He doesn’t like to make dancing videos on social media and attract people. The audience can watch him in theatres and give their views. He believes that there should be a mystery around an actor. Also, he likes certain things to be private and one of them is his personal life and we all should respect it," she says adding that when she got married to Rishi Kapoor it was an intimate affair too, “"Back in our days there was a lot of mystery as there was no paparazzi and social media which I believe was a good thing. Today, a celebrity is exposed to everything and so that the whole mystery and aura goes away. I feel that the more you keep it covered, the better."

On the work front, the veteran actor will soon be seen as a judge on Dance Deewane Juniors, which will premiere on Colors TV next week. Talking about the show she says, “I love children. They are my weakness. Just to see them perform and interact with these innocent souls, I am really enjoying every moment. Today’s kids are very talented and it is tough to judge them. Also, I am not really judging them. My advice to all the kids who are performing in the show is to enjoy and not to take any pressure. I am giving all the comments from the heart. To judge on the technical front, we have Nora (Fatehi) and Marzi (Pestonji)."

Neetu adds that she also enjoys shaking a leg while shooting for the show, “I’m not a great dancer. I just know how to do thumka and classical and Bhagwan dada style of dancing. But, I’ve always loved to dance, and I believe that when you do something you love. There are so many new forms of dancing and I am learning so much from them."

