Neetu Kapoor Reveals Young Ranbir Kapoor Mischievously Called Fire Brigade in New York

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor recently appeared as special guest on an episode of the dance reality show Super Dancer 4. In the episode, the actress was seen enjoying the contestants’ performances on her popular songs. She also shared a lot of anecdotes about her life, as well as her family members and film career.

In the episode, Neetu was asked about son, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, when she revealed that he had mischievously called the fire brigade to their New York residence, as a child. She said that a young Ranbir saw a fire alarm in the building and rang it.

“Usne dekha aur socha kya hoga agar mein isko dabunga. And he did it. Immediately, itna saare fire brigades ayae niche around the building aur Ranbir dar gaya. He didn’t tell anyone, bas apni daadi ke paas chala gaya and said meine kiya kisi ko batana nahi (He saw it and thought to himself ‘let’s ring it’. And he did it. Immediately, so many fire trucks arrived downstairs and Ranbir got scared. He didn’t tell anyone, just went to his grandmother and told her that he had done it but she should not tell anyone),” she said.

Neetu also got her son to talk to a superfan on the show. Contestant Anshika Rajput told Neetu that Ranbir is her favourite, after which she called him. The Barfi actor told Anishka, “Main 100% bohut jaldi aunga lekin usse pehle I’ll meet you also (I will come on the show very soon but before that I will meet you also). Thank you so much and best of luck.”

Neetu also danced to Ranbir’s song ‘Galti Se Mistake’ with his Jagga Jasoos director Anurag Basu. Basu judges the show with Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapoor.

The contestants also paid a tribute to her and late husband, legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. Neetu was seen getting emotional due to the beautiful tribute. “Itna accha tribute (such a nice tribute). I don’t think anyone has ever given me ya kabhi de sakta hai (or can ever give). It was so touching,” she said as she broke down in tears.

On the work front, Neetu will be next seen in Raj Malhotra’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The family drama will also star Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Meanwhile, Maniesh Paul and YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli will play pivotal roles in the film.

