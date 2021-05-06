Neetu Kapoor Revisits Early Days in Film Industry with This Throwback Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Neetu Kapoor is one of the few actors who started very young withtheir career. She was only 8 years old when she first stepped in the Hindi cinema with the movie Dus Lakh and Do Kaliyaan. Recently, the actress revisited her old young days as a child artist and delighted her fans with a throwback video.Neetu shared the short clip from the 1968 movie Do Kaliyaan on Instagram. She played the role of twin sisters in this movie. The actress looked adorable showcasing her exceptional acting talent while lip-syncing the song Murga Murgi Pyar Se Dekhe being teary-eyed. While uploading the clip, Neetu punned on the excessive makeup that she applied.The movie was a remake of a Tamil film Kuzhandaiyum Deivamum which was an adaptation of the American film Parent Trap. It starred Mala Sinha, Biswajeet, Mehmood and Om Prakash alongside Neetu in crucial roles.

The post was showered with love by both fans and family. Taking to the comment section, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, “Cutest !!!!!!" As the actress commands a huge fan following outside India too, Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane had an adorable remark. “So cute Neetu aunty!! Samara gives the same expressions now! haha,” she wrote. To which Neetu responded by dropping a laughter emoji. Another one to chip in was Soni Razdan who remarked that Neetu has not changed a bit. “Cute then and now,” she said with a series of red hearts.

Critic and columnist, Bhawana Somaaya asked her to stop being critical of the excessive makeup as “the emotions are perfect and singing is perfect."

Neetu has been quite active on social media and has been venting out emotions by sharing throwback pictures and videos on the digital platform. In the past, she has kept alive the memories of late actor Rishi Kapoor through her posts. Remembering her husband on his death anniversary, the actress went down memory lane and uploaded her old picture with the actor along with a heartfelt note.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here