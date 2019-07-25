Neetu Kapoor Says 'Faceapp is So Exaggerated', Shares Childhood Picture of Rishi Kapoor

After the #BottleCapChallenge, the Internet found its new viral trend in the #AgeChallenge, where social media users have been sharing edited images of their old self via Faceapp. The new viral trend is seeing people and celebs alike sharing pictures of themselves after applying the "old" filter from the mobile phone app by adding some wrinkles and grey hairs, generating quite a realistic image of them from the future.

While celebs like Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, The Jonas Brothers and Drake have already taken the challenge, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor doesn't appear to be really fond of it. In a recent Instagram post, the actress shared a childhood picture of her husband Rishi Kapoor alongside his current picture. "This pic proves Faceapp is so exaggerated," she captioned the image.

Currently, Rishi and Neetu are in New York as the former is undergoing treatment for cancer. In April, Rishi's elder brother, actor Randhir Kapoor confirmed to PTI that he was on the road to recovery and was "almost cancer free".

It has been almost 10 months that Rish Kapoor headed to the US for cancer treatment. Since then, many people from the film fraternity have visited him in New York. While his wife and actress Neetu Kapoor has been living with him in NYC, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son Ranbir Kapoor have been by his side with frequent visits.

Having spent a considerable amount of time during his treatment, Kapoor plans to come back to India by the end of August.

Follow @News18Movies for more