Neetu Kapoor Says She Feels Lucky Alia Bhatt Has Come Into Her Family: I Feel the Change in Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding was one of the most awaited Bollywood weddings of this year. The private affair took place in April in Ranbir’s Vastu apartment and was attended by their close friends and family members. Now, the actor’s mother Neetu Kapoor revealed that marriage has changed Ranbir. The veteran actress is awaiting the release of her film JugJugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. During the promotion of the film, the actress talked about her son and shared how life has changed for her family post the wedding.

Talking to ETimes, she said, “I am the happiest, today. She has given him a lot of love and warmth. I feel the change in him. They look good together. I am very happy and feel lucky that Alia has come into our family. So, life has really changed and I am very content. Woh tension hota hai na, shaadi nahin hui, shaadi nahi hui. Ab shaadi ho gayi (There is always that tension that he isn’t married. Now he is).”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot this year after dating for almost five years. Their wedding was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, and Ayan Mukherji among other close friends and family members.

Neetu said that the low-key affair has set an example for many. “You don’t have to do a big wedding. You should do a wedding where you should be happy and family should enjoy. Else, hum doosre logon ko khush karne mein lag jaate hain (We just end up making others happy). We should enjoy.”

Meanwhile, both Alia and Ranbir are currently busy with their upcoming projects. Ranbir is shooting for Luv Ranjan’s untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor and also working on Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. Alia, on the other hand, is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Darlings.

Ranbir and Alia will also be seen together in their first film Brahmastra which is directed by Ayan Mukherji.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.