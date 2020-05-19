MOVIES

Neetu Kapoor Shares Family Photo with Heartbreaking Caption

Neetu Kapoor has been sharing photos remembering her late husband Rishi Kapoor. He was suffering from leukaemia for the last two years. He passed away last month.

Actress Neetu Kapoor has shared a family photo which includes her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor, son Ranbir, daughter Riddhima and granddaughter Samara.

The caption of the post is heartbreaking. She has written, “How I wish this picture could remain complete as is”.

Off late, Neetu has been sharing photos remembering her late husband. The actor was suffering from leukaemia for the last two years. He passed away last month at a hospital in Mumbai.

From the looks of the photo, one can assume that it was clicked during one of their family outings.

Followers and well-wishers have extended their support in the comments section. Riddhima too has dropped in two pink colour hearts on the post. Her friends from the industry including fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Sussane Khan too have commented on the photo with heart emojis.

Actress Soni Razdan wrote, “yes really” while Shweta Bachchan said, “Sending you love”.

Earlier, Riddhima had treated fans with an iconic photograph featuring the entire Kapoor family. The monochrome throwback image featured Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor among many others.

Along with the snap, she wrote, 'classic' with a heart emoji.


