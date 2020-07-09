Neetu Kapoor Shares Her Birthday Celebration Pics with Ranbir and Karan Johar

Neetu Kapoor turned 62 on Wednesday and the family gathered for a small party that was hosted in her honour. Among those who attended were Neetu's kids Ranbir and Riddhima, her grand-daughter Samara, Rima Jain, Agastya Nanda and Karan Johar.

Neetu shared some candid moments from her birthday celebration on social media and the happy pictures with her son Ranbir are being loved by many. In one of the snaps, Ranbir is seen lovingly embracing his mother while in another they seem to fighting over the birthday cake.

Sharing the adorable pictures from her birthday party, Neetu wrote, "The richest are the ones with good relationships!!! We all need love, support strength from our loved ones always. I feel the richest today (sic)."

In the images, Ranbir can be seen wearing a printed green shirt while Riddhima sports a white, formal shirt with trousers. Neetu can be seen dressed in a flowy black dress and looks happy as she spends loving moments with her family and Karan.

You would not want to give these family pictures a miss. Take a look.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared adorable wishes on Neetu's birthday.

