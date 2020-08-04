MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Neetu Kapoor Shares Ranbir And Riddhima's Candid Photos From Raksha Bandhan Celebrations

Neetu Kapoor Shares Ranbir And Riddhima's Candid Photos From Raksha Bandhan Celebrations

Neetu Kapoor is quite active on social media and regularly posts pictures of her children, Ranbir and Riddhima, and her granddaughter Samara Sahni.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 4, 2020, 8:43 AM IST
Share this:

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share her gorgeous children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's candid photographs from the Kapoors' Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Neetu, who is quite active on social media and regularly posts pictures of her children and granddaughter Samara Sahni, shared a series of photos of the stunning brother-sister duo. Neetu simply captioned the pics with a heart emoji.

Like every year, the Kapoors gathered together to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Kareena Kapoor, on Monday, shared photos from the family lunch featuring herself, her husband Saif Ali Khan, their son Taimur, Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, her kids Ranbir and Riddhima; Rima Jain and husband Manoj Jain and their kids Armaan and Aadar, Armaan's wife Anissa Malhotra, Randhir Kapoor's niece Nitasha Nanda and Agastya Nanda - grandson of his late sister Ritu Nanda.

Sharing the happy family photos and a video of Karisma Kapoor wishing her cousins on Raksha Bandhan, Kareena Kapoor wrote: "Family lunch. Miss you, Lolo" with a couple of heart emojis.

Ranbir's girlfriend, actress Alia Bhatt, as well as Tara Sutaria, who is rumoured to be dating Aadar Jain, also joined the Kapoors for lunch on Monday.

Next Story
Loading