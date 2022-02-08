Neetu Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic of Lata Mangeshkar Holding Little Rishi Kapoor

Yesteryear actor Neetu Kapoor has paid homage to legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday aged 92. The veteran actor posted a throwback black and white picture of Lata Ji and Neetu’s late husband Rishi Kapoor.

This was indeed the end of an era. Lata Mangeshkar is seen cradling baby Rishi Kapoor in her arms in the photograph. “Heartbroken. Lil Rishi in her arms," Neetu captioned the picture.

Many celebrities and artists mourned the death of the legendary singer and paid tribute to her on their social media accounts. Anushka Sharma expressed her sadness on her Instagram account. She shared an old picture of Lata Ji and wrote, “God speaks through beautiful voices. Sad day for India as our nightingale leaves her mortal body. Lata Ji’s voice has immortalised her forever. She will live in our hearts through her music. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans. RIP Lata Ji.”

Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday morning at the age of 92 after a multi-organ failure. She had remained hospitalised for more than 28 days after testing positive for COVID-19. Her condition worsened on Saturday, a day before she died, and she was put on ventilator support.

On Sunday, she was cremated with formal state honours in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also one of the political and industry luminaries who attended her last rites at Shivaji Park.

