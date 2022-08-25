Neetu Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic of Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Others on Rajiv Kapoor's Birth Anniversary

Neetu Kapoor treated her fans to a throwback photo of the Kapoor family on late actor Rajiv Kapoor’s birth anniversary. Raj Kapoor’s son and Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor’s brother, Rajiv made his debut in 1983 with Ek Jaan Hai Hum. He passed away on February 9 last year. On his birth anniversary, today, Neetu took to her Instagram story section to share a throwback photo featuring Rajiv Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Babita Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Sharing the photo, the veteran actress wrote, “In remembrance Rajiv Kapoor.”

Take a look at her post:

Rajiv Kapoor is known for films like Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast and Hum To Chale Pardes among others. His last film before his death was Toolsidas Junior which was his posthumous release. The film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Dalip Tahil, and Ankur Vikal among others.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor returned to the silver screens with Raj Mehta’s Jugjugg Jeeyo which was a success at the box office. The film is bankrolled by Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Metha under the banner of Dharma Productions. Jugjugg Jeeyo also featured Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film garnered 83 crores at the box office. It also marks the comeback of Neetu Kapoor to the big screens nearly after seven years. She last shared her screen space with her husband, late Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor in the 2013 film Besharam.

Neetu Kapoor also judged the dance reality show Dance Deewane.

