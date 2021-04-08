Neetu Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic of Rishi Kapoor with Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan

Bollywood’s veteran actor Jeetendra turned 79 on April 7. Among all the wishes that poured in for the actor and producer, actress Neetu Kapoor’s was one of them.

The 62-year-old actress dedicated a special Instagram story post to Jeetendra on Wednesday. Sharing a picture of her late husband Rishi Kapoor and director actor Rakesh Roshan with Jeetendra, Neetu wished him a happy birthday and sent him his love. In the picture, Jeetendra is seen wearing a dark gray coat over a black shirt while Rishi Kapoor is seen wearing a navy blue zipper sweatshirt with black pants. Rakesh Roshan on the other hand is seen wearing a light gray polo t-shirt.

Besides Neetu Kapoor, Jeetendra also received some warm birthday wishes from his daughter Ekta Kapoor. The joint manager and creative head of Balaji Telefilms took to Instagram to share a collection of pictures and videos featuring Jeetendra. The Instagram post also showed a glimpse of his wife Shobha Kapoor and his grandsons- Ravie Kapoor and Laksshya Kapoor. In the video there are a few pictures where one can see how Jeetendra is a doting grandfather as he cradles his grandchildren and spends quality time with them.

Captioning the post, Ekta wished her father a happy birthday and said that he is the wind beneath herwings. The 45-year-old producer further wrote that her father supported her when she decided to venture into the field of producing movies and television shows. She also mentioned that her father taught her that love is acceptance. The Instagram post has been viewed by over 1.3 million Instagram users since it was shared on the social media platform on Wednesday.

Commenting on the post, actress Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Happy Birthday.” Neetu Kapoor had also commented on Ekta's post where she wrote, "Happy birthday bhappa."

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here