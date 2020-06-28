Neetu Kapoor Shares Throwback Picture With Rishi Kapoor, Pens Emotional Note

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 on April 30 after a year-long battle with cancer. He is survived by wife and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, as well as son and daughter Ranbir and Riddhima.

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to post a emotional tribute to the legendary actor, along with a throwback picture. She wrote, "Big or small We all have a battle to fight in our heads you may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing n be the happiest it’s all a state of mind !! All one needs is a strong mind n hope for a better tmrw !!! Live with gratitude ,hope ,work hard !!!! Value your loved ones as thats your biggest wealth (sic)."

Take a look below:



Fans showered the post with hearts and prayer emojis. Daughter Riddhima commented, "so beautiful ma," and added a heart emoji. Neetu had shared another throwback picture from their younger years. The couple could be seen dressed in stylish matching outfits. The actress wrote, “Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye. Cheerio, here I go on my way. With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye. Give me a smile, I can keep for a while. In my heart while I'm away." Take a look:

Rishi was last seen in Jeethu Joseph's The Body along with Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala. He was supposed to star in the Hindi remake of Nancy Meyers' The Intern, along with Deepika Padukone. His last film Sharmaji Namkeen, with frequent collaborator Juhi Chawla, will be released posthumously in his memory.

Follow @News18Movies for more