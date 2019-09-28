Neetu Kapoor Shares Throwback Pictures from Ranbir Kapoor's Childhood Birthday Parties

September 28 is the birthday of Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, and the loveliest wish of the day came from his mother, Neetu Kapoor. The veteran actress shared throwback pictures from Ranbir's childhood birthday celebrations, and said she missed the good old times in a sweet post.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "This day brings loads of nostalgia!!! When there were no event managers, when we would go shopping a week before the birthdays, when we went crazy with khoi bag back presents dance competitions fancy dress prizes the birthday gift was a big one!!! Now I bless you each day : When you leave so much goodness behind where ever you go ::When you are our strength ::When you understand without saying ::When you encourage everyone around you all of this fills my heart with so much joy n pride !!! Happiness always RK. (sic)"

While the first three pictures are from RK’s birthday celebrations, the last picture shows the grown-up RK. This post comes at a crucial time. A few days ago, a 2011 interview of Ranbir Kapoor with Times Now surfaced online, where he revealed how he grew apart from her mother post his break-up with Deepika Padukone.

He had said in the interview, "...But me and my mother, for some reason, have grown a little bit apart, the connect what we had. She is one person who I love the most and I am sure she feels the same about me. But I have just been too detached. I don't know why." However, the actor has become really close to the family in the past few years, and has been seen spending time with them alongwith his current girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

