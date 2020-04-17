Neetu Kapoor Shares Throwback Pictures Of Ranbir Kapoor With Sachin Tendulkar

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has shared throwback pictures of her actor son Ranbir Kapoor along with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Instagram.

In one of the snaps, Ranbir and the master blaster are having a laugh as they pose for the lens.

Sharing the picture, Neetu wrote, “Wish we had the power to Knock all Sickness Stress Sufferings Viruses out of this planet,” read the captioned.

Soon after sharing the posts, her friends from industry started commenting on the image. Veteran actor Soni Razdan wrote, “Yup”. Designer Manish Malhotra commented, “I agree”. Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani dropped heart emojis.

Ranbir will next be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The sci-fi trilogy also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Ranbir also has Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera in his kitty. In the film, Ranbir will reportedly be playing a double role. It is produced by Aditya Chopra. Along with Ranbir, the flick features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. Apart from these, Ranbir has been roped in opposite Shraddha Kapoor for Luv Ranjan's yet-untitled next directorial. The film will hit theatres on March, 2021.

Follow @News18Movies for more