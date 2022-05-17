Neetu Kapoor Shares Throwback Pictures With Rishi Kapoor as their Film Khel Khel Mein Completes 47 Years

Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor took to social media to remember her late husband Rishi Kapoor as their film Khel Khel Mein clocked 47 years. The veteran actress took to her Instagram Story section to share throwback photos from their film. In the first photo, which is taken in an outdoor location, Rishi Kapoor is seen holding Neetu’s face. The actress is wearing a blue and black polka-dotted outfit, whereas Rishi is wearing a burgundy outfit.

In the next photo, Neetu looks glamorous in a red outfit. Sharing the posts, she wrote, “47 years of #khelkhelmein.”

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, following which he underwent treatment in New York. He returned to India in 2019. He was hospitalised in April 2020 and on April 30, he passed away.

Recently, Neetu Kapoor had opened up about getting messages from trolls attacking her for moving on in life after her husband’s death. The actress said that she’s read comments such as ‘husband marr gaya, ye enjoy kar rahi hai (Her husband has died and she’s enjoying).’

Neetu said she just blocks such people on her timeline. Speaking with Film Companion, Neetu said, “I block the ones who troll me because you know thode hote hai beech mein ke ‘husband marr gaya, ye enjoy kar rahi hai (Her husband has died and she’s enjoying).’ They want to see that crying widow type, there is some section of people but I just block them. I say this is the way I want to be, this is the way I will be, this the way I will heal. Koi log ro ro ke heal karte hai, koi log khush ho ke heal karte hai (Some heal by crying, others heal by being happy). I can never forget my husband. He will be here (in my heart), with me, with my children, all our lives.”

