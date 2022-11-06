Neetu Kapoor Shares Update on Alia Bhatt and Baby's Health, Says They're Absolutely Fine

Actress Neetu Kapoor was at the hospital when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby daughter. She had reached the hospital early in the morning to be with her son and daughter-in-law. Alia gave birth to her child at 12:05pm at the HN Reliance Hospital.

The paparazzi spotted Neetu as she returned home from the hospital in the evening. Sporting a blue salwar suit, Neetu smiled at everyone with happiness as she was congratulated for the new addition in her family.

When the paps asked her to say something as she got off her car, the actress said, “What can I say, I am very happy.” She was also asked who does the baby girl resemble more, mother Alia or father Ranbir. Neetu said, “She is too young now to say that.”

She was also asked about Alia and the baby’s health. “Ekdum first class. They are absolutely fine,” she said. Check out the video here:

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen were also spotted leaving the hospital in the evening.

The Kapoor family is over the moon today with the birth of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s first child. The couple welcomed their baby girl on Sunday afternoon, at the HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai. An hour after the delivery, new mom Alia Bhatt posted on Instagram on the couple’s behalf, expressing their feelings as new parents.

Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, who arrived at the hospital earlier, also took to Instagram to share the announcement and express her feelings. Sharing the same post that Alia put up, mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor said, “Blessings”, with a heart and joined hands emojis.

Several Bollywood celebs congratulated the actress in the comments section. Neetu has also been resharing a lot of the congratulatory messages on Instagram.

